Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Sept. 25

Métis author Arnolda Dufour Bowes releasing new book, a proposed solar farm for Dundonald, and Global Gathering Place celebrates 25 years.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Sept. 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Maggie Lou, Firefox latest novel from award-winning Métis author

Award-winning Métis author Arnolda Dufour Bowes has a new book set to be released.

The fictional book follows the adventures of Maggie Lou, Firefox, and is illustrated by Karlene Harvey.

Dufour Bowes speaks with Chantal Wagner about how her Métis heritage inspires her writing and the inspiration behind her new novel.

Utility-scale solar farm proposed for Dundonald Avenue

Saskatoon is set to harness the power of the sun. The Dundonald Avenue solar farm would become Saskatoon Light and Power’s first utility-scale solar farm.

Jose Cheruvallath explains what a utility-scale solar farm is and why this particular location in the city was chosen.

Cheruvallath also looks at the potential power the solar farm could produce and the cost associated with the project.

Global Gathering Place celebrates 25 years of helping newcomers

They started in a church basement, helping newcomers to Saskatoon.

Global Gathering Place has expanded over the years and is now celebrating its 25th anniversary of welcoming refugees and immigrants to the city.

Lori Steward looks at what the organization does and how important its programs are to newcomers.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Sept. 25

Sunny and warm — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Monday, Sept. 25, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

