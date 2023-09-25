SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russian torture methods in Ukraine have resulted in some deaths, UN inquiry says

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 25, 2023 7:39 am
Click to play video: 'Ukraine peace plan, UN proposals to revive Black Sea grain deal ‘not realistic’: Russia'
Ukraine peace plan, UN proposals to revive Black Sea grain deal ‘not realistic’: Russia
WATCH - Ukraine peace plan, UN proposals to revive Black Sea grain deal 'not realistic': Russia
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Russia’s torture methods in parts of Ukraine it occupied have been so brutal that it tortured some of its victims to death, the head of a UN-mandated investigative body said on Monday.

Erik Møse, Chair of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva his team had “collected further evidence indicating that the use of torture by Russian armed forces in areas under their control has been widespread and systematic.”

“In some cases, torture was inflicted with such brutality that it caused the death of the victim,” he said.

Click to play video: 'The aftermath of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Canada'
The aftermath of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Canada

Møse’s commission visited parts of Ukraine formerly held by Russian forces such as in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. It found that torture was committed mainly in detention centres operated by the Russian authorities.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The commission has previously said that violations committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, including the use of torture, may constitute crimes against humanity.

Click to play video: 'Moments of happiness as war in Ukraine drags on'
Moments of happiness as war in Ukraine drags on

Russia denies committing atrocities or targeting civilians in Ukraine. Russia was given an opportunity to respond to the allegations at the council hearing but no Russian representative attended.

More on World
RussiaUkraineUkraine warRussia UkraineUkraine newsrussia ukraine warUkraine RussiaRussia NewsRussia warUkraine Russia warUkraine Russia newsRussia Ukraine newsUkraine Russia todayRussia Ukraine today
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices