Driver dies in burning car after single-vehicle crash in Digby County: police

RCMP are investigating after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Digby County early on Saturday morning.

According to a media release, first responders arrived at the scene of the incident on Highway 101 in the community of Plympton at about 4:15 a.m., where officers located a Subaru Legacy flipped upside down in a ditch.

Police say the car was fully engulfed in flames.

“The driver and sole occupant of the car was located inside the vehicle and pronounced deceased,” police said.

The section of Highway 101 between French Road and North Range Cross Road was closed for several hours while a collision analyst attended the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.