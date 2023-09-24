Menu

Canada

One dead, two injured in Montreal building collapse

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 24, 2023 1:11 pm
The body of the third victim was found shortly after 10 p.m. after firefighters lifted the ground floor's concrete slab which had collapsed. His death was pronounced on site. View image in full screen
The body of the third victim was found shortly after 10 p.m. after firefighters lifted the ground floor's concrete slab which had collapsed. His death was pronounced on site. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
One man is dead and two others are injured after a building in Montreal North collapsed partially collapsed Saturday.

Authorities say the incident happened around 4 p.m. in building under construction.

Emergencies crews were called and firefighters found the victims in the rubble in the building’s basement.

The body of the man who died was found shortly after 10 p.m. after firefighter’s lifted the ground floor’s concrete slab which had collapsed. His death was pronounced on site.

The other two men have serious injuries but police couldn’t provide any further details on their health status. Five people were in the building at the time of the collapse.

The Montreal fire department says the front of the building was uninhabited due to a fire a few years ago, but renovations seem to have been taking place as building materials were present.

Residents of ten apartments and two businesses at the back of the building were temporarily evacuated until a structural engineer confirms that the building is safe.

Quebec’s workplace safety board (CNESST) will be looking into the circumstances around the incident which led to the death.

The case was transferred to the Montreal police and the CNESST.

— With files from The Canadian Press

