Canada

Woman dead, several injured, including infant, in Ontario crash: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 24, 2023 11:04 am
Ontario Provincial Police said "multiple" other passengers in the vehicles were treated for minor injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police said "multiple" other passengers in the vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Global News
A woman was killed and multiple people were injured, including an infant, in a two-vehicle crash in Ontario, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded just before 8 a.m. Saturday to a serious crash at 3-4 Sideroad Sunnidale and Concession Road 9 Sunnidale in the Township of Cleaview, Ont., south of Wasaga Beach.

A 31-year-old woman, a Clearview resident, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

An infant who was in one of the vehicles was also airlifted to a Toronto trauma hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A child was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while “multiple other passengers” were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and have since been released.

The area was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

