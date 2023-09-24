Woman dead, several injured, including infant, in Ontario crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was killed and multiple people were injured, including an infant, in a two-vehicle crash in Ontario, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded just before 8 a.m. Saturday to a serious crash at 3-4 Sideroad Sunnidale and Concession Road 9 Sunnidale in the Township of Cleaview, Ont., south of Wasaga Beach.

A 31-year-old woman, a Clearview resident, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

An infant who was in one of the vehicles was also airlifted to a Toronto trauma hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A child was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while “multiple other passengers” were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and have since been released.

The area was closed for several hours as officers investigated.