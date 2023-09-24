A 50-17 victory made for a happy homecoming for Western

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Mustangs outran the leading rusher in the OUA to improve to 5-0 on the season, knocking off the Ottawa Gee Gees at Western Alumni Stadium on Sept. 23.

Seven Mustangs combined for 321 yards on the ground to carry Western to a 50-17 win.

Last year’s OUA rushing champion Keon Edwards gained 126 yards on only 12 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Keanu Yazbeck picked up 70 yards on eight carries. Troy Thompson picked up 59 yards and backup quarterback Jerome Rancourt ran three times for 50 yards. Thompson and Rancourt each had a rushing touchdown.

All that running helped the Mustangs win the ground battle with Amlicar Polk, this year’s leader in rushing yards per game in the OUA.

Polk picked up 170 yards on 17 rushes and scored both of Ottawa’s touchdowns on the day.

Polk took off on a 59-yard run just two and half minutes into the game to put the Gee Gees ahead 7-0.

By halftime the duo that combined for the game-winning TD against Queen’s a week ago hooked up again as Western quarterback Evan Hillock found receiver Savaughn Magnaye-Jones on a seven yard pass.

Rancourt got into the end zone from 22-yards out and the Mustangs led 14-10.

The second half belonged to Western.

After Mohsen Jamal and Seth Robertson hauled in touchdowns through the air to put the Mustangs ahead 28-10.

Polk tightened the gap to 11 points but from there it was all Western’s running game.

Fourth quarter coring drives of 85, 81 and 76 yards chewed up 11 minutes and 38 seconds in total and kept the ball away from Ottawa and the hands and legs of Polk.

For all that the running game accomplished Hillock had a massive day for the Mustangs under centre as well.

The third-year QB completed 23 of 27 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

Hillock now has 15 touchdowns on the season to go along with just one interception.

Jamal and Magnaye-Jones caught seven passes apiece to lead all receivers.

The Laurier Golden Hawks and the Windsor Lancers each kept pace with Western atop the OUA standings.

Londoner Taylor Elgersma threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns as Laurier defeated the McMaster Marauders 36-9 and Windsor held QUeen’s to just five points as they whomped the Gaels 29-5.

The Mustangs, the Lancers and the Golden Hawks are all a perfect 5-0.

That perfection will change for somebody in one week when Western visits Windsor at 1 p.m., on Sept. 30.