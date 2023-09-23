Saskatchewan-based tech company develops A.I. grain grading app

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan-based tech company has developed a new app that helps farmers in grading grain quality.

The new app, Grain Grading, counts grain kernels and checks for quality within seconds.

This is the brain child Weiping Zeng, CEO of SuperGeo A.I Tech.

Zeng comes from a farming background and said farmers put in extensive hours for uncertain returns, adding the aim of the A.I. based app will be to automate time consuming tasks as well as remove the subjectivity in the grain grading process.

“After chatting with farmers about their current method for checking grain quality, it struck me, ‘why not use A.I. technology to help them?'” Zeng said.

Lyndon Lisitza, SuperGeo A.I. Tech’s chief marketing officer, said removing an inspector’s subjectivity can potentially provide a clear definition of what grain grades are to ensure farmers maximize their profits.

“Right now in order to grade grain effectively, you need an inspector to go through each kernel of grain, small samples and they are the ones that determine what the quality of that grain is and determine if there is any attributes or characteristics of that grain that are either good or bad,” he said.

The app tests for frost and heat damage in addition to providing accurate sample counts in wheat, canola, peas and lentils.

Zeng said he is hoping this new application of artificial intelligence revolutionizes the agriculture industry going forward.

Farmers can access the app on androids. The app is yet to be released on Apple’s app store.