B.C. wildfires: No changes to Glen Lake wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

No changes were expected Saturday for the Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland, though overnight rain that stretched into the morning was highly welcomed.

The fire is estimated at 1,116 hectares, unchanged since Thursday, and one evacuation order and several evacuation alerts are still in effect.

Environment Canada’s forecast for the Central Okanagan has a 60 per cent chance of scattered showers throughout Saturday, with the overnight low falling to 11 C.

2:09 Volunteers sift through the destruction of McDougall Creek wildfire

“Although no new orders or alerts are expected today, the situation may change and residents are advised to be prepared and stay informed,” said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

Story continues below advertisement

Sixty-one ground personnel are battling the fire, along with 34 pieces of heavy equipment and aerial support.

Emergency Operations said crews are continuing to tackle the fire’s northeast and southeast flanks, and that small-scale hand ignitions may take place if weather conditions are stable.

It also said structural protection measures have been placed in Peachland communities and no further structural protection is expected to be needed.

More information about the evacuation order and alerts are available online.