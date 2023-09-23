Serious 2-vehicle collision on Highway 16: Parkland RCMP

Parkland RCMP said there are multiple injuries from a two-vehicle collision on Highway 16 westbound Saturday.
The westbound lanes are being rerouted at Ranger Road 20 and expected to last for at least two hours, RCMP said.
Motorists are told to expect delays and reminded to abide by the established detours.
More to come…
