Serious 2-vehicle collision on Highway 16: Parkland RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 3:56 pm
Parkland RCMP said there are multiple injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 16 westbound on Saturday. View image in full screen
Parkland RCMP said there are multiple injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 16 westbound on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Parkland RCMP said there are multiple injuries from a two-vehicle collision on Highway 16 westbound Saturday.

The westbound lanes are being rerouted at Ranger Road 20 and expected to last for at least two hours, RCMP said.

Motorists are told to expect delays and reminded to abide by the established detours.

More to come…

