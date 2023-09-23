‘Dangerous’ flight from police after assault call: Peel Regional Police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man is wanted on a handful of charges after an assault ended in a dangerous police pursuit.

Just after 6 p.m. Friday, officers responding to reports of an assault arrived in the area of Annegem and Edwards boulevards, then gave chase after the suspect fled the area in a 2023 White Volkswagen Atlas with licence plate CXLR112.

“The accused was driving in a dangerous manner posing a risk to public and officer safety. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the accused fled from police,” a statement reads.

Police say the man, of no fixed address, is wanted for three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault, failing to remain, mischief over $5,000, flight from police and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Anyone who sees the man or vehicle is asked to contact police.