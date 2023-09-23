Motorcyclist hurt in collision with vehicle near downtown Guelph, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle outside Guelph’s downtown area.

Guelph Police Service were notified about a crash on Wyndham Street South at Surrey Street East around 4 p.m. Friday.

Emergency crews arrived to find a car and a motorcycle had collided at the intersection.

The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with what’s been described as serious but stable injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

The section of road was closed for several hours as the Guelph police traffic unit were trying to determine what caused the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212.