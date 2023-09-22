Spikebelt used to stop impaired Calgary driver in Okanagan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in the Okanagan are recommending charges against a Calgary driver after a spikebelt was used to stop his pick-up truck.

According to the Penticton RCMP, the incident began when an officer on patrol on Thursday evening noticed a truck with brake lights that weren’t functioning properly.

“Upon the officer activating his lights and siren, the driver continued driving north on Highway 97, failing to stop for the officer,” said police. “Keeping public safety in mind, the officer did not pursue.”

1:36 Impaired driver who injured Regina boy sentenced to 2 years in jail

RCMP say officers in both Penticton and Summerland observed the same vehicle, and that “the driver continued to disregard traffic control devices and failed to stop for officers.”

Story continues below advertisement

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers deployed a spike belt near Highway 97 and Eckhardt Avenue, which disabled the truck.

Police say a 34-year-old man from Calgary was arrested, and charges of dangerous driving and flight from police are being recommended.

The man was also charged with impaired driving and issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition.

“Ensuring the safety of our community is at the core of every decision our frontline officers make,” said Cpl. James Grandy. “We’re thankful this incident concluded without injury to our citizens or officers.”