Share

Headline link
Crime

Spikebelt used to stop impaired Calgary driver in Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 7:58 pm
File photo. Police lights. View image in full screen
File photo. Police lights. Matt Rourke / The Associated Press
Police in the Okanagan are recommending charges against a Calgary driver after a spikebelt was used to stop his pick-up truck.

According to the Penticton RCMP, the incident began when an officer on patrol on Thursday evening noticed a truck with brake lights that weren’t functioning properly.

“Upon the officer activating his lights and siren, the driver continued driving north on Highway 97, failing to stop for the officer,” said police. “Keeping public safety in mind, the officer did not pursue.”

RCMP say officers in both Penticton and Summerland observed the same vehicle, and that “the driver continued to disregard traffic control devices and failed to stop for officers.”

Story continues below advertisement

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers deployed a spike belt near Highway 97 and Eckhardt Avenue, which disabled the truck.

Police say a 34-year-old man from Calgary was arrested, and charges of dangerous driving and flight from police are being recommended.

The man was also charged with impaired driving and issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition.

“Ensuring the safety of our community is at the core of every decision our frontline officers make,” said Cpl. James Grandy. “We’re thankful this incident concluded without injury to our citizens or officers.”

Impaired Drivingsouth okanaganDangerous Drivingspikebelt
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

