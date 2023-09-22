Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Arkells play songs from new, ‘quieter’ record at cozy Hamilton laundromat

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 8:52 pm
Arkells performed songs from their new album Laundry Pile at Splash Laundry on Main Street East in Hamilton Ont. Sept 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Arkells performed songs from their new album Laundry Pile at Splash Laundry on Main Street East in Hamilton Ont. Sept 22, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Arkells dropped into a Hamilton, Ont., laundromat Friday for a gig in a series of one-of-a-kind shows promoting their new record.

The mini-concerts at Splash Laundry, just east of Gage Park, saw the quintet play songs from the newly-released Laundry Pile.

Lead singer Max Kerman says it’s a “quieter record,” so they wanted to choose a small, intimate space to celebrate its release with fans in groups of about 10 at a time.

Photo of Arkells and frontman Max Kerman performing at Splash Laundry on Main Street East In Hamilton. View image in full screen
Photo of Arkells and frontman Max Kerman performing at Splash Laundry on Main Street East In Hamilton. Global News

Each group gets a different experience,” Kerman explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s 10 songs on the record, we get them to choose the song at random from the laundry bin right here, we play them, then the next group comes in.”

The band will kick off a Canadian leg of their fall tour in November with stops in Guelph, St Catherines and Peterborough.

Click to play video: 'Arkells performing surprise concert in Saskatoon'
Arkells performing surprise concert in Saskatoon
Advertisement
Related News
MusicHamiltonHamilton newsArkellsMax Kermanhamilton musicLaundromatlaundromat concertlaundry pilesplash laundry
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices