Arkells play songs from new, ‘quieter’ record at cozy Hamilton laundromat

Arkells dropped into a Hamilton, Ont., laundromat Friday for a gig in a series of one-of-a-kind shows promoting their new record.

The mini-concerts at Splash Laundry, just east of Gage Park, saw the quintet play songs from the newly-released Laundry Pile.

Lead singer Max Kerman says it’s a “quieter record,” so they wanted to choose a small, intimate space to celebrate its release with fans in groups of about 10 at a time.

View image in full screen Photo of Arkells and frontman Max Kerman performing at Splash Laundry on Main Street East In Hamilton. Global News

“Each group gets a different experience,” Kerman explained.

“There’s 10 songs on the record, we get them to choose the song at random from the laundry bin right here, we play them, then the next group comes in.”

The band will kick off a Canadian leg of their fall tour in November with stops in Guelph, St Catherines and Peterborough.

