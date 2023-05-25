Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Arkells first ever ‘Campfire Nights’ to hit Norfolk County in July

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 12:56 pm
Juno award winners Arkells are set to perform intimate 'Campfire Nights' in July at a pair of Ontario venues. View image in full screen
Juno award winners Arkells are set to perform intimate 'Campfire Nights' in July at a pair of Ontario venues. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton’s Arkells reached out to fans on social media Wednesday inviting them out to the first of several Campfire Nights set for mid- to late-July.

The rain or shine events feature an intimate, stripped-back version of the band repertoire in addition to sing-a-longs with concertgoers.

The first of the intimate concerts, earmarked for about 2,500 listeners on July 15, will be near the Picton, Ont., airport at Base31 in Prince Edward County.

Click to play video: 'New basketball court, signature Hamilton show put Arkells back in community spotlight'
New basketball court, signature Hamilton show put Arkells back in community spotlight

A follow-up event set for Norfolk County will happen at the Burning Kiln Winery in St. Williams just a couple of weeks later on July 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Special Arkells fan pre-sales began Thursday for both events with the Norfolk show selling out its pre-sale before noon.

General admission tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at just over $100 each.

Tickets can be bought on Showpass through the band’s website.

Related News
HamiltonHamilton newsNorfolk CountyPrince Edward CountypictonArkellsArkells Musicburning kiln winerycampfire nights
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers