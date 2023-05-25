Arkells first ever ‘Campfire Nights’ to hit Norfolk County in July

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Arkells reached out to fans on social media Wednesday inviting them out to the first of several Campfire Nights set for mid- to late-July.

The rain or shine events feature an intimate, stripped-back version of the band repertoire in addition to sing-a-longs with concertgoers.

The first of the intimate concerts, earmarked for about 2,500 listeners on July 15, will be near the Picton, Ont., airport at Base31 in Prince Edward County.

A follow-up event set for Norfolk County will happen at the Burning Kiln Winery in St. Williams just a couple of weeks later on July 29.

Special Arkells fan pre-sales began Thursday for both events with the Norfolk show selling out its pre-sale before noon.

General admission tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at just over $100 each.

Tickets can be bought on Showpass through the band’s website.