Tiger-Cats hoping to turn the tide against first-place Argonauts

Whether or not you subscribe to the old adage that ‘stats are made for liars’, recent numbers don’t paint a very nice picture for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats when you consider their history against the Toronto Argonauts.

The two bitter rivals are set to square off for the fourth and final time in the Canadian Football League’s 2023 regular season Saturday night at BMO Field.

The game will be broadcast on CHML radio, starting with the Pregame Show at 6 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Fans can catch The 5th Quarter postgame show 30 minutes after the final whistle.

The Tiger-Cats (6-7) are going for their third consecutive win after impressive outings against Winnipeg and Ottawa during the last two weeks. However, Hamilton has lost their past five games against Toronto (11-1) and nine of their last 10.

The Tiger-Cats have made just three lineup changes this week, inserting defensive back Richard Leonard, right tackle Tyrone Riley, and receiver Tyler Ternowski in place of left tackle Joel Figueroa, cornerback Lawrence Woods, and defensive end Anthony Federico.

However, the Ticats have not only lost all three of their matchups against the defending Grey Cup champion Argos this year, they have not looked very good in any of those contests.

Toronto won their first meeting 32-14 on June 18. The Argos beat the Cats on July 21 by a score of 31-15. And the Ticats fell to their arch-rivals again, 41-28, on Labour Day.

In those three games, the Argonauts have got off to an incredibly fast starts, outscoring Hamilton 32-0 in the first quarter and 59-13 in the first half. The Argos have also been perfect at home this season, sporting a 6-0 record, their longest such streak since 1997.

