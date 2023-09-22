47-year-old New Brunswick woman dead following car crash in Grand Falls

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Grand Falls Regional Municipality, N.B., on Friday morning.

According to a media release from the RCMP, first responders arrived at the location of the crash near West River Road at about 6:15 a.m. when they discovered the driver, from Perth-Andover, lost control of the vehicle before leaving the roadway and crashing into a ravine.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of her injuries,” police said.

Police added that an RCMP Remote Piloted Aircraft Operator and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with an ongoing investigation surrounding the incident.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.