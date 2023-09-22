Regina drug awareness walk furthers discussion of crisis, offers support and hope

Send this page to someone via email

The 2nd Annual Drug Awareness Walk – Against Crystal Meth and Fentanyl was held in Regina on Friday.

The drug awareness walk was organized by Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RTSIS) and the Regina police.

According to the organizers, drug abuse has become an epidemic within the city, and it continues to plague communities across the country.

Regina Police Service Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies had some alarming statistics, saying this year is on track to be the deadliest year yet for overdoses.

“It’s so troubling because these are community members that are no longer here with us,” Davies said. “The effect, the grief and trauma on the families left behind is so devastating.”

The walk started at Grassick playground park through Albert, 5th Ave to Elphinstone and then back to the park.

Organizers say the objective is to continue to build awareness, provide support and offer hope to the people.

According to Davies, this walk is important, and it shows the city cares as a community.

“Addiction can be very lonely and isolating, so for a community to come together to raise awareness, offer resources and support, it’s a good sign that the community cares,” Davies said.

Attendees walked for more than 40 minutes, led by a local drum group and Regina police escort.