Winnipeg police looking for suspects after double stabbing outside Balmoral Street lounge

If you have any information about a double stabbing on Balmoral Street Thursday night, Winnipeg police want to speak with you.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Balmoral around 9:30 p.m., where they found the two victims, both with stab wounds, after an incident outside a lounge. The two men were taken to hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

According to police, the men were leaving the premises when they were confronted by a group of unknown people, culminating in the stabbing.

The victims managed to escape to safety while the suspects took off.

Anyone with information or video surveillance in the area is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.