Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sawed-off gun, cocaine and cash seized in Fort McMurray drug investigation

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 12:34 pm
Earlier this month, ALERT Fort McMurray’s organized crime team began investigating cocaine trafficking in the community. View image in full screen
Earlier this month, ALERT Fort McMurray’s organized crime team began investigating cocaine trafficking in the community. Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) in Fort McMurray say they seized around $30,000 in drugs and cash and a man is facing charges following an investigation.

Police say earlier this month, ALERT Fort McMurray’s organized crime team began investigating cocaine trafficking in the community.

ALERT says they identified 50-year-old David Carroll of Fort McMurray, who was suspected of selling drugs from his home while under house arrest.

On September 14, a search warrant was executed with the help of Wood Buffalo RCMP at a home in the Timberlea neighbourhood.

In the search police seized a sawed-off, a semi-automatic firearm, 180 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of methamphetamine and $9,470 in cash.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home'
RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home

Carroll faces numerous drug-trafficking related charges, as well as possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, Carroll is known to ALERT, having been arrested in March 2022 and charged with drug trafficking.

“It’s concerning to us to see that even following his last arrest that this activity continued, and that he was found with a prohibited firearm. We know that drug trafficking and firearms tend to go hand-in-hand, but it’s nevertheless worrisome when we do see this activity in our own backyards,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Wait, ALERT Fort McMurray.

Carroll remains in police custody. His next court date is slated for Sept. 26.

Click to play video: 'Suspects convicted in 2018 ‘super lab’ drug bust'
Suspects convicted in 2018 ‘super lab’ drug bust
Related News
CrimeDrugsFirearmALERTGunAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsDavid Carrol
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices