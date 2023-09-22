Sawed-off gun, cocaine and cash seized in Fort McMurray drug investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) in Fort McMurray say they seized around $30,000 in drugs and cash and a man is facing charges following an investigation.

Police say earlier this month, ALERT Fort McMurray’s organized crime team began investigating cocaine trafficking in the community.

ALERT says they identified 50-year-old David Carroll of Fort McMurray, who was suspected of selling drugs from his home while under house arrest.

On September 14, a search warrant was executed with the help of Wood Buffalo RCMP at a home in the Timberlea neighbourhood.

In the search police seized a sawed-off, a semi-automatic firearm, 180 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of methamphetamine and $9,470 in cash.

1:52 RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home

Carroll faces numerous drug-trafficking related charges, as well as possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, Carroll is known to ALERT, having been arrested in March 2022 and charged with drug trafficking.

“It’s concerning to us to see that even following his last arrest that this activity continued, and that he was found with a prohibited firearm. We know that drug trafficking and firearms tend to go hand-in-hand, but it’s nevertheless worrisome when we do see this activity in our own backyards,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Wait, ALERT Fort McMurray.

Carroll remains in police custody. His next court date is slated for Sept. 26.