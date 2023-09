See more sharing options

Lumsden RCMP are on the lookout after potential child luring happened in the Regina Beach, Buena Vista area on Thursday.

Police are looking to identify a smaller blue or black four-door car in the area.

Officers said the vehicle was operated by a man in his 40s or 50s and that he was trying to lure kids.

The vehicle was last seen in the area around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumsden RCMP at 306-731-4270.