$1M lottery prize still unclaimed almost 1 year later, ticket was bought in Toronto

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is looking for the owner of a Lotto Max ticket that was sold in Toronto and won $1 million in a draw last year.

There are just two weeks left to claim the prize.

The OLG said a ticket sold in Etobicoke won a Maxmillions prize in the Oct. 7, 2022, draw.

The winning numbers for the prize were 05 – 07 – 09 – 10 – 21 – 34 – 39, the OLG said.

“If you believe you bought the winning ticket, or lost it, please be prepared to provide specific details including where and when your ticket was purchased when calling OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.”

Earlier this year, a $70 million Lotto Max prize from 2022 went unclaimed after the ticket holder never came forward. That ticket was purchased in Scarborough.

