SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ukraine strikes Black Sea navy HQ with missile, Russian official says

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 22, 2023 7:45 am
Click to play video: 'Russia attacks Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Biden, injuring over 20'
Russia attacks Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Biden, injuring over 20
WATCH - Russia attacks Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Biden, injuring over 20
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

At least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Friday, causing a fire, local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy visits Washington, appeals for more U.S. aid'
Zelenskyy visits Washington, appeals for more U.S. aid
Trending Now

Razvozhayev said another strike was possible and urged locals to avoid the city center where the building is located. Firefighters were at the site, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks in the course of the 19-month war.

More on World
RussiaUkraineUkraine warRussia UkraineUkraine newsrussia ukraine warUkraine RussiaRussia NewsRussia warUkraine Russia warUkraine Russia newsRussia Ukraine newsUkraine Russia todayRussia Ukraine today
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices