Ukraine strikes Black Sea navy HQ with missile, Russian official says

At least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Friday, causing a fire, local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Razvozhayev said another strike was possible and urged locals to avoid the city center where the building is located. Firefighters were at the site, he said.

Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks in the course of the 19-month war.