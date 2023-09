See more sharing options

Winnipeg police are looking for a missing senior and have issued a silver alert.

Elaine Greenfield, 79, was last seen at about 1 p.m. Thursday in the St. John’s area of the city.

She is five feet and was wearing a dark olive green parka, green khaki pants and dark rubber shoes

Anyone with information can call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.