Canada

Concept plans for former mill site in Kelowna show multiple highrises, 3,500 units

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 7:03 pm
A drawing showing an early concept of what the former mill site in Kelowna’s north end could become. View image in full screen
A drawing showing an early concept of what the former mill site in Kelowna’s north end could become. City of Kelowna
At long last, concept plans are being unveiled for what would be the largest redevelopment project in Kelowna history.

On Monday, city council will discuss the former Tolko lumber mill site in Kelowna’s north end. The business was permanently closed in 2020, ending nearly 100 years of wood operation at the lakeshore site.

Since then, the area has been a topic of discussion as to what the highly valued space could become, with most discussions focusing on housing and greenspace.

Click to play video: 'Planning starting for redevelopment of Kelowna Tolko Mill site'
Planning starting for redevelopment of Kelowna Tolko Mill site

Documents available on the city’s website regarding the mill site area redevelopment plan (ARP) show several highrises featuring around 3,500 units, with some of that dedicated to affordable housing.

One concept drawing shows 15 highrises plus many lower-level buildings in the three- to six-storey range.

The area would also include around 350 low-impact places for seniors or student housing, along with 225,000 square feet of retail space.

The mill site includes the lumber mill area and the adjacent BC Tree Fruits site. The total site area is around 43.5 acres or 17.6 hectares, while proposed park areas encompass 12.9 acres or 4.9 hectares.

Click to play video: 'Two highrises approved in downtown Kelowna'
Two highrises approved in downtown Kelowna
“The City of Kelowna has been working to develop a vision for the North End,” reads part of the document.

“The North End is one of the most dynamic and diverse neighbourhoods in Kelowna, and the North End plan represents an important opportunity to create a vibrant and animated vision for the future of this neighbourhood.”

The concept plans are available in a report to city hall, starting on page 245.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna city council rejects highrise agreement'
Kelowna city council rejects highrise agreement

 

