Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

South Edmonton school safe after evacuation, police investigate bomb threat

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 21, 2023 3:51 pm
L.Y. Cairns School in south Edmonton is safe after a bomb threat Sept. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
L.Y. Cairns School in south Edmonton is safe after a bomb threat Sept. 21, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A school in south Edmonton was evacuated Thursday after a bomb threat, according to Edmonton police.

Just after 11 a.m., Edmonton police responded to a bomb threat at L.Y. Cairns School at 10510 45 Ave.

The students, who are in grades 7 to 12, were evacuated while the EPS bomb unit investigated, a police spokesperson said.

The EPS said no explosive devices were found at or near the school and the threat remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate bomb threat at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital'
Police investigate bomb threat at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital
edmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeBomb ThreatEdmonton schoolEdmonton bomb threatedmonton school bomb threatly cairns school
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices