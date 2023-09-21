South Edmonton school safe after evacuation, police investigate bomb threat

Send this page to someone via email

A school in south Edmonton was evacuated Thursday after a bomb threat, according to Edmonton police.

Just after 11 a.m., Edmonton police responded to a bomb threat at L.Y. Cairns School at 10510 45 Ave.

The students, who are in grades 7 to 12, were evacuated while the EPS bomb unit investigated, a police spokesperson said.

The EPS said no explosive devices were found at or near the school and the threat remains under investigation.