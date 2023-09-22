Menu

Entertainment

‘Dumb Money’ director Craig Gillespie talks GameStop, memes and music

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 7:01 am
‘Dumb Money’ director talks behind-the-scenes of GameStop movie
What do GameStop, Pete Davidson and WAP have in common? That would be Craig Gillespie‘s new movie Dumb Money. 

Gillespie’s latest film sees Paul Dano and Seth Rogen battle it out over GameStop stock in a tale inspired by the real-life tug-of-war between independent retail investors on Reddit and giants on Wall Street.

When hedge fund managers like Gabe Plotkin (Rogen) bet billions against the company’s brick-and-mortar business, Keith Gill (Dano) wages a war that sees stocks surge.

But Gillespie’s Dumb Money is anything but dumb — and its sharp humour is guaranteed to get a laugh out of even the most financially illiterate. Through titan acting performances, memes and a killer soundtrack, Dumb Money takes audiences on a laugh-out-loud funny, bittersweet journey of rags to riches.

Global News’ Sarah Do Couto sat down with the director at the Toronto International Film Festival to talk about pop culture, the internet and how regular people can create real, tangible change.

Story continues below advertisement

(You can watch the full interview with Craig Gillespie, top.)

‘Dumb Money’ will be released in theatres across Canada on Sept. 22, 2023. 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

