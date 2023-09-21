2 arrests made following drug trafficking investigation by Ste Rose du Lac RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in custody following an investigation by police into drug trafficking at a Manitoba First Nation.

Officers with the Ste Rose du Lac RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Ebb and Flow First Nation on Wednesday following an ongoing investigation. They say the search yielded methamphetamine, cocaine, cash, an unsecured firearm and drug-related paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old from the community was arrested and faces a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and firearm-related offences.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested. Officers said he had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest, one from Oakbank RCMP and the other from the Winnipeg Police Service.

RCMP continue to investigate.