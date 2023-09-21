Menu

Crime

2 arrests made following drug trafficking investigation by Ste Rose du Lac RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 2:51 pm
Ste Rose du Lac RCMP say a number of items were seized, including drugs, from a residence in Ebb and Flow First Nation on Sept. 20. View image in full screen
Ste Rose du Lac RCMP say a number of items were seized, including drugs, from a residence in Ebb and Flow First Nation on Sept. 20. Courtesy of Ste Rose du Lac RCMP
Two people are in custody following an investigation by police into drug trafficking at a Manitoba First Nation.

Officers with the Ste Rose du Lac RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Ebb and Flow First Nation on Wednesday following an ongoing investigation. They say the search yielded methamphetamine, cocaine, cash, an unsecured firearm and drug-related paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old from the community was arrested and faces a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and firearm-related offences.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested. Officers said he had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest, one from Oakbank RCMP and the other from the Winnipeg Police Service.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Arrests made following drug trafficking investigation by Winnipeg police
