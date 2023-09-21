Drug trafficking investigation in Guelph nets cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

A drug trafficking investigation has led to charges for three Guelph women.

The Guelph Police Service says the break enter auto theft unit began an investigation in early September regarding the trafficking of controlled substances.

The investigation led officers to three apartment units in the area of Waterloo Avenue and Woodycrest Drive.

On Thursday, police say search warrants were executed, resulting in the seizure of 13 grams of cocaine with a street value of $1,300. Also seized were a digital scale, multiple cellphones and a can of pepper spray.

There were also several identity documents, mail, cheques, vehicle ownership documents and student cards that were not under the occupant’s names.

Police say three women, aged 41, 42 and 44, were arrested. Two were held for bail hearings while the third is out with an Oct. 31 court date.