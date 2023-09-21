Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drug trafficking investigation in Guelph nets cocaine

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 21, 2023 2:34 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A drug trafficking investigation has led to charges for three Guelph women.

The Guelph Police Service says the break enter auto theft unit began an investigation in early September regarding the trafficking of controlled substances.

The investigation led officers to three apartment units in the area of Waterloo Avenue and Woodycrest Drive.

On Thursday, police say search warrants were executed, resulting in the seizure of 13 grams of cocaine with a street value of $1,300. Also seized were a digital scale, multiple cellphones and a can of pepper spray.

Trending Now

There were also several identity documents, mail, cheques, vehicle ownership documents and student cards that were not under the occupant’s names.

Police say three women, aged 41, 42 and 44, were arrested. Two were held for bail hearings while the third is out with an Oct. 31 court date.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsFraudDrug TraffickingGuelph Police ServiceControlled SubstancesIdentity Documentsbreak enter auto theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices