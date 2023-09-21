Menu

Headline link
Canada

‘Terrible living conditions’: BC SPCA seizes 30 dachshunds in Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 1:20 pm
One of the 30 dachshunds that the BC SPCA seized from a breeder in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
One of the 30 dachshunds that the BC SPCA seized from a breeder in the Okanagan. BC SPCA
The BC SPCA says it has seized 30 dachshunds from a breeder in the Okanagan, stating the dogs were living in terrible conditions.

The dachshunds range in age from four months to five years, with the SPCA noting they aren’t currently available for adoption.

“The dogs were found to have dental disease, overgrown nails, exposure to high ammonia levels and were living in unsanitary conditions,” the SPCA said.

“They were kept in small crates; the little bedding present was soiled with urine and feces.”

Some of the dachshunds seized from a breeder in the Okanagan.
BC SPCA
BC SPCA
BC SPCA
BC SPCA
BC SPCA
BC SPCA
BC SPCA
SCPA spokesperson Eileen Drever said the dogs aren’t socialized and are fearful.

“When our animal protection officers arrived on site, the smell of ammonia permeated the house,” she said. “They found that the dogs were primarily kept in a basement where urine was soaked into the wooden shelves holding dog crates.

“Although they had occasional outside access, it was clear that these little ones spent most of their time without proper ventilation or comfort.”

Drever said the dachshunds are “under the care of a veterinarian and are receiving all the love and attention they deserve.”

— More to come

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

