‘Terrible living conditions’: BC SPCA seizes 30 dachshunds in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA says it has seized 30 dachshunds from a breeder in the Okanagan, stating the dogs were living in terrible conditions.

The dachshunds range in age from four months to five years, with the SPCA noting they aren’t currently available for adoption.

0:32 Happy ending for abandoned puppies found under trailer

“The dogs were found to have dental disease, overgrown nails, exposure to high ammonia levels and were living in unsanitary conditions,” the SPCA said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were kept in small crates; the little bedding present was soiled with urine and feces.”

SCPA spokesperson Eileen Drever said the dogs aren’t socialized and are fearful.

“When our animal protection officers arrived on site, the smell of ammonia permeated the house,” she said. “They found that the dogs were primarily kept in a basement where urine was soaked into the wooden shelves holding dog crates.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although they had occasional outside access, it was clear that these little ones spent most of their time without proper ventilation or comfort.”

Drever said the dachshunds are “under the care of a veterinarian and are receiving all the love and attention they deserve.”

— More to come