Most of Nova Scotia’s lobster fleet well-suited to go electric: study

An environmental group has concluded that about 2,300 lobster boats operating off Nova Scotia are suitable candidates to switch from diesel to electric motors.

A report released today by Oceans North says the province’s lobster fishery is positioned to lead the way toward zero-emission fishing — if governments assist the boat building sector in developing the new technologies.

The group concluded that 70 per cent of the fleet fishes within 20 kilometres of their home port, meaning they’re able to safely rely on electric power.

Nova Scotia’s lobster fleet produces roughly 82 million kilograms of carbon emissions each year — equivalent to the emissions of about 35,000 cars.

Oceans North says the total cost of an electric system is competitive with diesel over a 20-year horizon because the higher purchase price is offset by lower operating costs.

The group says the provincial and federal governments should set clear targets for emissions reductions in the marine sector, and fund research to test engine systems and redesign hulls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.