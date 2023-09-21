Female hit by cars, dies after fall onto QEW from overpass in St. Catharines: OPP

OPP are investigating a sudden death in which a female fell from an overpass east of St. Catharines, Ont., and was struck multiple times by passing cars on the Niagara-bound QEW on Thursday night.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on the roadway near Glendale Avenue in Niagara-on-the-Lake with the female pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.
“None of the vehicles that struck this person stayed at the scene or spoke with investigators,” Schmidt said in a social media post.
Investigators are seeking drivers who may have struck the person or witnesses who passed through the area Thursday night and have dashcam video.
Detectives do not believe foul play was involved in the matter.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.
