Crime

Female hit by cars, dies after fall onto QEW from overpass in St. Catharines: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 11:42 am
OPP are investigating an incident on the QEW Wednesday night near Glendale Avenue in St. Catharines with a female found dead on the busy roadway. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating an incident on the QEW Wednesday night near Glendale Avenue in St. Catharines with a female found dead on the busy roadway. Global News
OPP are investigating a sudden death in which a female fell from an overpass east of St. Catharines, Ont., and was struck multiple times by passing cars on the Niagara-bound QEW on Thursday night.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on the roadway near Glendale Avenue in Niagara-on-the-Lake with the female pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

“None of the vehicles that struck this person stayed at the scene or spoke with investigators,” Schmidt said in a social media post.

Investigators are seeking drivers who may have struck the person or witnesses who passed through the area Thursday night and have dashcam video.

Detectives do not believe foul play was involved in the matter.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
OPPBurlingtonNiagara RegionDeath InvestigationQueen Elizabeth WaySudden Death InvestigationGlendale Avenueburlington oppNiagara-bound QEW
