Crime

Man in 20s shot and killed at Oshawa home, police seek witnesses

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 9:48 am
Durham Regional Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Oshawa on Thursday. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Oshawa on Thursday. Doug Gamey / Global News
A man in his 20s was shot and killed at a house in Oshawa early Thursday and police are now looking to speak with multiple people who reportedly fled the home before officers arrived at the scene.

Durham Regional Police Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told reporters that officers were called to a home on Albert Street at around 2:25 a.m. because a male had been shot.

Officers found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds and he died at the scene, she said.

“From there, officers from central east division, as well as our homicide unit, commenced an investigation,” Bortoluss said.

“It has been determined that there were multiple people in the home at the time of the shooting. Those people fled the residence prior to police arrival. And at this time, we’re making an appeal for them to come forward.”

It’s not clear how many people fled; Bortoluss just said there were “multiple.”

Bortoluss said that there are multiple apartments within the home and the shooting was targeted at one of those units.

“We’re looking to speak to anyone that was in this specific unit at the time or anyone that was in the home that might have heard something,” she said.

It’s not clear if the man who was killed lived at the home.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area is asked to contact police.

