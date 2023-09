See more sharing options

Brant County OPP say they are seeking help from the public following the discovery of a car on fire with an occupant inside Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the car was “fully engulfed in flames” when emergency crews arrived around 2:30 p.m. at Cockshutt Road between Hagan and Burtch roads.

After dousing flames, a driver was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.

🚨ROAD CLOSURE🚨#BrantOPP responded to a vehicle fire on Cockshutt Road. Emergency services located the vehicle which was engulfed in flames. The lone occupant was pronounced deceased. Cockshutt Rd is CLOSED between Hagan Rd and Burtch Rd, including Indian Line intersection. ^jb pic.twitter.com/KCLC1vnmn5 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 20, 2023