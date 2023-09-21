Menu

Canada

N.S. gas prices drop by 5 cents thanks to interrupter clause

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 8:22 am
Gas prices in Nova Scotia went down by five cents overnight into Thursday thanks to the interrupter clause, which allows the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to make adjustments outside of the usual Friday price change.

The minimum price of regular, unleaded self-serve gasoline in the Halifax area is now 183.3 cents per litre.

In eastern Annapolis Valley and Kings and Lunenburg Counties, the price is 183.9 cents per litre.

People in the Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens and western Annapolis Valley areas will pay 184.3 cents per litre.

The cost is 184.5 cents a litre for the Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough areas.

And people in Cape Breton continue to pay the highest price for gas, at 185.3 cents per litre.

The price of diesel was unchanged.

