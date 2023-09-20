Kelowna woman says many residents unaware of city’s plan to borrow millions

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., woman has made it her goal to inform as many residents as possible about the city’s plan to use the Alternative Approval Process (AAP) to borrow $241 million – something she says many residents are not aware of.

“I’m going out into the city every day, to different areas of the city, letting people know that the City of Kelowna has given itself permission to borrow $241 million without a referendum,” said Kelowna resident, Renee Del Colle.

“A lot of people don’t even know this is happening, and they’re completely confused.”

Back in June, city council voted in favour of using the AAP to borrow the funds, which would go towards the upgrades and replacement of several recreational facilities across the city, without needing the approval of the public.

“The way that they’re going about seeking approval for this loan, for me, it circumvents democracy,” said Del Colle.

“The AAP is confusing, it is secretive to a certain point, and there has not been enough disclosure on what they want to spend the money on.”

According to the city, if approved, the funds would be used for the redevelopment of the Parkinson Recreation Centre, the construction of the Glenmore Activity Centre, the construction of the Mission Activity Centre, and the redevelopment of the Rutland Sports fields. Much of that money would be going towards the Parkinson Rec Centre.

Del Colle isn’t opposed to the city wanting to upgrade some of its sporting infrastructure, she’s more concerned about the way the city is trying to do it, and the costs associated.

“The Alternative Approval Process — I don’t understand how it even was considered for this project. It’s not appropriate for the biggest capital expenditure that Kelowna’s ever going to undertake,” said Del Colle.

“Its not appropriate to use the AAP for something that’s going to take 30 years to pay back through property and business taxes.”

Del Colle is trying to earn as many signatures from residents as possible. It would take 10 per cent of Kelowna residents (12,160) to vote against the AAP for it to be defeated.

“We have other people out that are doing the same thing, and I’m just trusting that the good guys are going to win on this one,” said Del Colle.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce CEO Dan Rogers says the chamber has also been busy, trying to inform business owners about the AAP and what it means for them now and into the future.

“Because businesses will be impacted for many years with increased taxation, we’ve been focused on raising awareness among our members in the business community,” said Kelowna Chamber CEO Dan Rogers.

“They’re going to go ahead unless people say no, so it’s important that we communicate what this process is and what it means for the business community.”

Rogers added that he understands having modern rec facilities like the ones slated for Kelowna would also be a positive for the community.

“We know through repeated studies that when people are looking to relocate or stay in a community, that they have to have amenities,” said Rogers.

“From a labour attraction and retention perspective, having those quality-of-life amenities are critical and that’s why there are businesses that say its important we make these investments.”

The deadline to vote against the AAP is Friday, Oct. 13.