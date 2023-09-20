Menu

Michigan police rescue woman from outhouse toilet after dropping Apple Watch

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 5:32 pm
A group of first responders had to haul a woman from the depths of an outhouse after she climbed in to retrieve her Apple Watch, which she had dropped.
A group of first responders had to haul a woman from the depths of an outhouse after she climbed in to retrieve her Apple Watch, which she had dropped.
Michigan police are reminding people that they shouldn’t climb into outhouse toilets, no matter what the reason.

The seemingly common sense advice comes just one day after a group of first responders had to haul a woman from the depths of an outhouse after she climbed in to retrieve her Apple Watch, which she had dropped.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 11 a.m. inside an outhouse bathroom at Dixon Lake, Michigan State Police said Wednesday in a statement.

“The woman was heard yelling for help and told first responders she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet. She then lowered herself inside the toilet to retrieve it and could not get out,” state police said.

Otsego County Department of Natural Resources, state troopers and EMS workers all responded to the predicament.

The woman was ultimately freed after they removed the toilet and used a strap to lift her out.

Even if you drop an expensive item into an outhouse toilet, you should never attempt to rescue it yourself, especially if that means crawling into the toilet hole, police warn.

“If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur,” police wrote.

