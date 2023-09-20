Bystanders stop stabbing incident in Downtown Eastside: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a reported stabbing in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Wednesday morning.

Police said more people could have been stabbed if members of the public had not stepped in and physically stopped the suspect.

“The suspect was trying to stab multiple people but thanks to members of the public, they rallied together and they managed to stop him from stabbing other people,” Const. Tania Visitin said.

Part of the arrest was caught on video, where two VPD officers were seen with weapons raised in the intersection of East Hastings and Carrall streets.

The investigation remains ongoing.