Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bystanders stop stabbing incident in Downtown Eastside: Vancouver police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 6:46 pm
DTES VPD stabbing arrest View image in full screen
Vancouver police officers were seen Wed. Sept. 20, 2023 arresting a suspect in a stabbing. Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a reported stabbing in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Wednesday morning.

Police said more people could have been stabbed if members of the public had not stepped in and physically stopped the suspect.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police distributing free cell phones for seniors'
Vancouver police distributing free cell phones for seniors
Trending Now

“The suspect was trying to stab multiple people but thanks to members of the public, they rallied together and they managed to stop him from stabbing other people,” Const. Tania Visitin said.

Story continues below advertisement

Part of the arrest was caught on video, where two VPD officers were seen with weapons raised in the intersection of East Hastings and Carrall streets.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More on Crime
vancouver policeVPDDowntown EastsideDTESdowntown eastside stabbingEast hastings stabbingPublic stops stabbings
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices