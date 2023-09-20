Menu

Investigations

RCMP investigates firearm incidents in Big River First Nation

By Victoria Idowu Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 3:50 pm
RCMP investigates firearm incidents in Big River First Nation. View image in full screen
RCMP investigates firearm incidents in Big River First Nation. Global News / File
There is a heavy presence of police officers in Big River, Sask., as the RCMP investigates firearms-related incidents.

The RCMP says it is looking for a man suspected to have seriously injured an individual and threatened occupants of two residences on Big River First Nation with a firearm.

In a statement from the RCMP, the suspect is described as approximately five feet seven inches tall and 170 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.

“He also has tattoos on both temples,” the press release said.

On Monday, the RCMP responded to a report of an injured individual on Big River First Nation. The individual was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in an altercation with a man.

The RCMP does not believe the incidents are random in nature, but says the public will be informed immediately if there is any risk.

“Big River RCMP are actively investigating these incidents with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Police Dog Services, Critical Incident Response Team and Crime Reduction Team,” the press release said.

The RCMP warns residents not to approach the suspect if he is spotted.

“If you have information about these incidents or see suspicious activity in or around the Big River First Nation area, contact Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com,” police said.

