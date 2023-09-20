Injured hiker rescued from provincial park by Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 59-year-old hiker was rescued by Manitoba RCMP after setting off an SOS beacon on the Mantario Trail.

Police at the Falcon Beach detachment were called shortly before 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the beacon and find the injured man, who was near Caribou Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Due to difficult terrain, officers had to use both an ATV and a boat to reach the man after they had obtained GPS coordinates from the beacon, police said.

The hiker was brought to safety and treated by medical personnel. Police said two officers received minor injuries during the rescue.