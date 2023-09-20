Menu

Canada

Injured hiker rescued from provincial park by Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 2:47 pm
RCMP said difficult terrain meant officers needed to use both an ATV as well as a boat to reach the injured man.
RCMP said difficult terrain meant officers needed to use both an ATV as well as a boat to reach the injured man.
A 59-year-old hiker was rescued by Manitoba RCMP after setting off an SOS beacon on the Mantario Trail.

Police at the Falcon Beach detachment were called shortly before 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the beacon and find the injured man, who was near Caribou Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Due to difficult terrain, officers had to use both an ATV and a boat to reach the man after they had obtained GPS coordinates from the beacon, police said.

The hiker was brought to safety and treated by medical personnel. Police said two officers received minor injuries during the rescue.

