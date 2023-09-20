Unique phenomenon ‘STEVE’ visible in aurora over B.C.’s Cariboo region

Send this page to someone via email

A unique phenomenon called STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement) was apparent in the aurora over the Cariboo Monday night.

This mauve and pink ribbon is not created the same way as an aurora where charged particles from the sun excite or illuminate molecules in the atmosphere.

According to Space.com this phenomenon only occurs when the aurora is visible outside of the aurora zone, meaning very far south in the northern hemisphere.

The aurora was visible as far south as the Lower Mainland Monday night.

When this happens the charged particles get heated high in the atmosphere creating a unique streak of light within the green aurora.