Weather

Unique phenomenon ‘STEVE’ visible in aurora over B.C.’s Cariboo region

By Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 2:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Special aurora borealis seen over British Columbia'
Special aurora borealis seen over British Columbia
Aurora borealis are remarkable enough, but when STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement) appears, they are even more exceptional. Global News has examples from viewers of the phenomenon seen all over the province and even in parts of Metro Vancouver.
A unique phenomenon called STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement) was apparent in the aurora over the Cariboo Monday night.

This mauve and pink ribbon is not created the same way as an aurora where charged particles from the sun excite or illuminate molecules in the atmosphere.

According to Space.com this phenomenon only occurs when the aurora is visible outside of the aurora zone, meaning very far south in the northern hemisphere.

The aurora was visible as far south as the Lower Mainland Monday night.

When this happens the charged particles get heated high in the atmosphere creating a unique streak of light within the green aurora.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Sept. 19'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Sept. 19
BC weatherAuroraAurora BorealisSteveStrong Thermal Emission Velocity EnhancementAurora CaribooAurora lights BCBC aurora
