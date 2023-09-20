‘It’s time’: David Branch talks about his decision to retire as OHL commissioner

Send this page to someone via email

The retiring commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League says he has no regrets.

“As a league, we are in great communities,” David Branch said in an interview with Global News.

“We have loyal fan bases that are very hockey-orientated. They understand the game, they have a passion for the game.”

Branch announced in August that the 2023-24 OHL season will be his last as league commissioner, a position he has held since 1979.

“It’s time,” Branch said.

“I’m looking forward to … this year and then working with the league and assisting with the new commissioner any way I can.”

During his time as OHL commissioner, Branch also served as president of the Canadian Hockey League, which oversees all three major junior leagues (OHL, WHL and QMJHL) in Canada, until 2019.

There has been no announcement on who will succeed Branch as OHL commissioner. The league hasn’t announced the process in the search for his replacement.

Over the last 45 years, Branch has made decisions that some would say were difficult, especially when they were about the fate of a player, coach or team. Fans and media would often clash with Branch over those decisions but he says he respected their opinions.

“Fans are fans,” he said.

“I’ve always found that when you get a chance to talk to them, they get to have a better appreciation and understanding of a particular situation and why you ruled it in a particular way.”

Branch worked with the Ontario Hockey Association, then at the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association (now known as Hockey Canada) before he took the job as commissioner of the OHL. It began as a major junior A league that was once associated with the OHA.

“The league (OHL) was going through a desire to evolve and grow their brand,” Branch said.

“They approached me to see if I would be interested (in becoming the commissioner). And it really appealed to me because it brought me closer to the game.”

Branch’s tenure as OHL commissioner will officially end after the Memorial Cup tournament, which will take place in Saginaw, Mich., home of the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, in May 2024.

The new OHL season begins Thursday, Sept. 28.