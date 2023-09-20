Bank of Canada worried about raising hopes for rate cuts in latest decision

Send this page to someone via email

The Bank of Canada did not want to give the impression that it was done raising interest rates — or that the cost of borrowing would soon drop — in communicating its most recent policy rate decision, documents released Wednesday show.

The Bank of Canada’s governing council worried that the decision to hold its benchmark interest rate steady on Sept. 6 could be “misinterpreted” as a sign that the central bank’s rate tightening cycle was finished, or that rates could even drop in the near-term, according to a copy of the deliberations from the policymakers’ meeting.

The Bank’s decision-makers opted to stress that the path for future rates was dependent on data and to “emphasize their readiness to raise interest rates further if needed.”

The deliberations show ongoing concerns about “a lack of progress in core inflation” even as other aspects of the economy are showing signs of easing amid higher interest rates.

The decision to leave the Bank of Canada’s policy rate unchanged earlier this month was widely expected by economists, who viewed slowdowns in the economy and rises in the national unemployment rate as signs inflation would continue to cool despite some persistent price pressures.

But Wednesday’s deliberations show the Bank of Canada remains concerned about the pace of pay raises in the labour market, which have floated around four and five per cent annually in recent months.

“Members still view annual wage increases in the current range as inconsistent with achieving price stability without a large increase in productivity,” the deliberations read.

Tuesday’s consumer price index report from Statistics Canada saw the headline inflation figure increase to four per cent in August from 3.3 per cent the month prior — a jump fuelled by higher gas and shelter costs.

The Bank of Canada’s preferred core inflation metrics also accelerated in the month. Deputy governor Sharon Kozicki said in a speech after the CPI data was released on Tuesday that still-hot underlying inflation is not consistent with returning inflation back to the central bank’s two per cent target.

Economists reacting to August’s inflation figures said the Bank of Canada is in a tough spot heading into its next rate decision on Oct. 25.

BMO chief economist Doug Porter told Global News on Tuesday that chances of a rate hike in October rose after the inflation data, but that he still expected the central bank would hold firm and wait for more signs of easing in the economy before raising the cost of borrowing again.

“We’re still leaning to the view that we think the Bank of Canada will grit their teeth and not hike again,” he said.

The central bank this year began releasing its deliberations for interest rate moves two weeks after the fact in a bid to be more transparent about monetary policy decisions.

— with files from Global News’ Nivrita Ganguly