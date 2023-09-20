New Amazon facility bringing 200 full-time jobs to Belleville Ont.

A new mega Amazon facility is coming to Belleville, Ont. and will open in less then two weeks.

The new facility on 640 College St. E. will be an Amazon XL facility where employees pick, pack, and ship customer orders for extra-large products, like furniture and exercise equipment.

The company says the initial opening will create upwards of 200 full-time jobs, with the addition of more seasonal roles throughout the year.

“It’s just fantastic. We toured it last month, over a million square feet. It is great for the economy, obviously, taxes which the city likes to collect, but jobs also,” said the city’s mayor, Neil Ellis.

To have Amazon as an anchor tenant, one that’s known worldwide to pick Bellville to have the warehouse just speaks volumes to our staff and also to our infrastructure we have here.”

The mayor told Global the community is a good choice for industries looking to set up shop because of its even proximity between the Quebec border and Toronto and the price of land.

“We have a very loyal workforce when I go into factories and plants and that you’ll see employees that have been there for 15 and 17 years and I think that’s part of it also,” Ellis said.

The mayor commented on how great it was that the plant was able to be built within a year, with it expected to open on October 1.

Amazon says the 200 full-time jobs will come with competitive wages as well as medical, vision, and dental coverage and a group RRSP plan, as well as give employees access to education and skills training geared to advancing within company.