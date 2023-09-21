Okanagan weather: Warm forecast as summer ends, fall starts

Send this page to someone via email

It will be a sunny Thursday throughout the Okanagan, as a high ridge of pressure helps push temperatures up into the low 20s.

Overnight, the mercury will drop to around 3 C, though it’ll rebound on Friday — the final day of summer — rising into the mid-20s under sunny skies.

Fall officially begins on Friday night, at 11:50 p.m., and the first weekend of autumn will start out mild.

Saturday’s forecast will see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers, along with a daytime high of around 22 C.

The valley will see some showers sliding through late Saturday, with a chance of rain lingering into Sunday as afternoon temperatures drop into the upper teens.

It will be a wet start to the first work week of fall, with rain possible both Monday and Tuesday as afternoon highs settle into the upper teens.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.