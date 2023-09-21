Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Warm forecast as summer ends, fall starts

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 3:28 pm
There is a chance of showers for the first day of fall on Saturday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers for the first day of fall on Saturday.
It will be a sunny Thursday throughout the Okanagan, as a high ridge of pressure helps push temperatures up into the low 20s.

Overnight, the mercury will drop to around 3 C, though it’ll rebound on Friday — the final day of summer — rising into the mid-20s under sunny skies.

Fall officially begins on Friday night, at 11:50 p.m., and the first weekend of autumn will start out mild.

Saturday’s forecast will see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers, along with a daytime high of around 22 C.

The valley will see some showers sliding through late Saturday, with a chance of rain lingering into Sunday as afternoon temperatures drop into the upper teens.

It will be a wet start to the first work week of fall, with rain possible both Monday and Tuesday as afternoon highs settle into the upper teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

