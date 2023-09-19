Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Sounds of migration as Manitoba geese travel to warmer climates

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 5:48 pm
Geese are migrating south across Manitoba, as the 2023 summer season draws to a close. View image in full screen
Geese are migrating south across Manitoba, as the 2023 summer season draws to a close. Courtesy of Travel Manitoba
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The sounds of migration are ringing once again in the air, as flocks of geese make their way south from their northern nesting grounds in Manitoba.

With summer drawing to a close, Canadian geese are in search of a warmer place for the winter. And with Winnipeg right in the middle of the flight path, residents could hear the migrating birds flying overhead.

That sound, said Barret Miller with FortWhyte Alive, a park in Winnipeg, is due to higher number of geese travelling this time of the year.

Barret Miller with FortWhyte Alive says that geese travel south every year, in search of a warmer place for the winter. With Winnipeg in the middle of the journey down south, residents can see flocks of the birds as they embark on their journey. View image in full screen
Barret Miller with FortWhyte Alive says that geese travel south every year, in search of a warmer place for the winter. With Winnipeg in the middle of the journey down south, residents can see flocks of the birds as they embark on their journey. Courtesy of FortWhyte Alive

“This time of year is when the goose numbers start to build again. It’s not unusual,” said Miller, manager of group services with the park. “It’s actually kind of reassuring that it does happen.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s the normal migratory cycle… they are following a pathway through the sky, following landmarks to get them from their northern nesting grounds to where they will spend the winter.”

According to Miller, the birds fly across a migratory corridor which is described as a highway in the sky that gets them easily from point A to point B. Winnipeg, he said, is a city that is part of the Central North American Flyway.

He further described it as a pathway that geese are able to keep a mental map of amid their journey. The end destination is by the Gulf of Mexico.

Miller said that the birds are able to pick up on cues that help them know when to begin their journeys, kicking off by the Red River.

“They’ll notice the daylight is changing, they’ll notice their little ones are growing up… their body is just getting ready to migrate on their seasonal cycle,” said Miller. “(They) wake up one morning way up north and (their) pond is iced over. It’s time to go.”

Trending Now
FortWhyte Alive’s Barret Miller says geese can pick up on cues that tell them it’s time to pack up and head down south. They do this, he says, in search of warmer places ahead of the winter months. View image in full screen
FortWhyte Alive’s Barret Miller says geese can pick up on cues that tell them it’s time to pack up and head down south. They do this, he says, in search of warmer places ahead of the winter months. Courtesy of FortWhyte Alive

As the animals migrate, Miller cautioned against feeding them. It’s an experience to watch them, he said, but equally important to remember that they are able to get their own food.

Story continues below advertisement

“We always ask people to refrain from feeding wildlife, and though it may tug on your heartstrings seeing all these geese halfway through their migratory route, just know that they are here because we have enough food abundance naturally. Just enjoy those geese at a distance.”

Click to play video: 'Nearly 30 thousand fewer geese migrating through Winnipeg this year'
Nearly 30 thousand fewer geese migrating through Winnipeg this year
ManitobawinnipegRed RiverHighwaysmigrationGeeseGulf of MexicoMigratory corridor
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices