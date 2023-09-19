Motorcyclist, 63, dead after colliding with SUV on highway near Nelson

See more sharing options

A motorcyclist is dead, say police, after colliding with a stopped vehicle on a B.C. highway near Nelson.

According to the Nelson RCMP, the collision happened along Highway 3A/6 near Bonnington Road, on Monday around 1 p.m.

Police say an SUV was stopped in the passing lane and was attempting to make a left-hand turn.

“It appears as though the motorcyclist was not able to stop in time to avoid the collision,” said the RCMP.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the motorcycle, a 63-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police say they and BC Highway Patrol are investigating.

If you have any information regarding this collision, including possible dashcam video, you are asked to contact the Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.