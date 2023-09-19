Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist, 63, dead after colliding with SUV on highway near Nelson

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 5:08 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcyclist is dead, say police, after colliding with a stopped vehicle on a B.C. highway near Nelson.

According to the Nelson RCMP, the collision happened along Highway 3A/6 near Bonnington Road, on Monday around 1 p.m.

Police say an SUV was stopped in the passing lane and was attempting to make a left-hand turn.

Click to play video: '1 dead in collision involving motorcycle and pickup truck north of Calgary'
1 dead in collision involving motorcycle and pickup truck north of Calgary

“It appears as though the motorcyclist was not able to stop in time to avoid the collision,” said the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, the driver of the motorcycle, a 63-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Trending Now

Police say they and BC Highway Patrol are investigating.

If you have any information regarding this collision, including possible dashcam video, you are asked to contact the Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.

Click to play video: 'Motorcycle crash claims life in Surrey'
Motorcycle crash claims life in Surrey
TrafficBC Interiorsouthern interiorHighway 6nelsonHighway 3AFatal motorcycle collisionfatal motorcycle accidentNelson RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices