Canada

St. Joe’s Health Centre sets all-time fundraising record at Taste of Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 19, 2023 6:00 pm
Visitors to Taste of Guelph sampling food and drink. View image in full screen
Visitors to Taste of Guelph sampling food and drink. Katie Burnett/St. Joseph's Heath Centre
It was a taste of success at a fundraiser in Guelph.

St. Joseph’s Health Centre hosted the Taste of Guelph at their facility on Sunday.

In a news release, over 700 people came to sample food and drinks from around 50 local establishments.

The foundation announced that the event raised over $250,000, setting an all-time record.

Part of that was a match in donations made by Hutton Forest Products. President James Hutton pledged to match all new sponsorship revenue, which combined amounted to $100,000.

CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation, Sera Filice-Armenio, said in a statement that “St. Joe’s relies on our community’s support of Taste of Guelph to help ensure we can purchase equipment that is not funded by the operating dollars the Health Centre receives from the province.”

St. Joseph’s Health Centre President John Woods said, “Taste of Guelph symbolizes our community’s shared commitment to supporting the health and well-being of our patients and residents. We’re grateful to Linamar and all of our generous sponsors, guests, and volunteers.”

