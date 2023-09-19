Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Suspected cannabis destined for Caribbean stopped at Halifax port: authorities

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 2:03 pm
345 bags of suspected cannabis seized at the Port of Halifax on Aug. 29, 2023. View image in full screen
345 bags of suspected cannabis seized at the Port of Halifax on Aug. 29, 2023. Provided/Canada Border Services Agency
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some 165 kilograms of suspected cannabis destined for the Caribbean was stopped at the Port of Halifax this summer, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

According to the agency, CBSA officers examined a marine container on Aug. 29 at the port, and discovered 345 bags of cannabis “concealed throughout the container.”

The suspected cannabis was handed over to the RCMP, and an investigation continues.

“Bringing cannabis across the border in any form (…) without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada,” the agency said in a news release.

Click to play video: 'Border agents, RCMP, seize $6 million in cocaine at Emerson border crossing'
Border agents, RCMP, seize $6 million in cocaine at Emerson border crossing
Trending Now

CBSA officers at the port are responsible for examining containers and cargo that are both arriving and leaving the country.

Story continues below advertisement

“This seizure demonstrates the continued hard work and dedication of CBSA officers at the Port of Halifax,” said Dominic Mallette, acting regional director general of the Atlantic region, in a statement.

“By targeting and examining containers leaving Canada, we are able to intercept contraband goods before they leave the country.”

More on Canada
CBSACanada Border Services AgencyDrug SeizurePort Of HalifaxCBSA seizureHalifax drug seizureHalifax cannabis seizure
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices