Suspected cannabis destined for Caribbean stopped at Halifax port: authorities

Some 165 kilograms of suspected cannabis destined for the Caribbean was stopped at the Port of Halifax this summer, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

According to the agency, CBSA officers examined a marine container on Aug. 29 at the port, and discovered 345 bags of cannabis “concealed throughout the container.”

The suspected cannabis was handed over to the RCMP, and an investigation continues.

“Bringing cannabis across the border in any form (…) without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada,” the agency said in a news release.

CBSA officers at the port are responsible for examining containers and cargo that are both arriving and leaving the country.

“This seizure demonstrates the continued hard work and dedication of CBSA officers at the Port of Halifax,” said Dominic Mallette, acting regional director general of the Atlantic region, in a statement.

“By targeting and examining containers leaving Canada, we are able to intercept contraband goods before they leave the country.”