Weather

Snow expected to make an appearance on Highway 97C

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 1:55 pm
West Kelowna RCMP and BC Highway patrol partnered up to conduct winter traffic safety checks on Monday. And as Randi-Marie Adams reports, several people were ticketed for driving without the proper winter tires on their vehicles. – Oct 25, 2022
Summer is leaving B.C. on a chilly note with a skiff of snow expected to make an appearance over a busy mountain pass.

Environment Canada issued a snow warning Tuesday, noting that between two and four centimetres of snow is expected to fall overnight on the Okanagan Connector, near the Pennask Summit.

“A low pressure system will spread precipitation to the southern interior today,” Environment Canada said in its statement Tuesday.

“Freezing levels will lower overnight to close to 1,700 metres allowing the precipitation to possibly fall as snow over Pennask Summit on Highway 97C.”

Barring the Lower Mainland and southeastern Vancouver Island, winter tires or chains are required on most B.C. routes from Oct. 1 to April 30, though for some highways, the requirement ends on March 31.

Routes where winter tires are required are marked with signs, with the province saying the rule will be enforced by police or other enforcement officials. It added that motorists who aren’t in compliance may be turned away and fined.

A legal winter tire is defined as having at least 3.5 mm of tread depth plus the letters M and S or a three-peak mountain/snowflake symbol.

— with files from Global Okanagan 

