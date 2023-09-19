Impaired driver who injured little boy last year will be sentenced in Regina court

Send this page to someone via email

Charles Howard Raycraft will be sentenced Tuesday in Regina Provincial Court after injuring a young boy, Benjamin “Ben” Dufour, in an impaired driving incident.

Raycraft pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing bodily harm and will appear in provincial court Tuesday afternoon.

On June 21, 2022, Ben was hit by an impaired driver, who was identified as Raycraft, in the 200 block of Dalgleish Drive. The victim suffered a broken femur, broken humerus, broken pelvis, broken ribs, broken sternum, skull fractures and soft tissue damage to his c-spine.

Ben was airlifted from Regina General Hospital and to Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. He spent months in recovery with hospital visits, appointments with specialists and rehabilitation. According to the mother’s victim impact statement, Ben has a brace on his neck and is not able to move but he is alive.

“This trauma will stay with us forever. These memories do not go away,” stated mother Cassi Dufour. “The pictures in our minds of the things we saw and experienced are forever with us.”

Ben’s family sent out a public statement expressing their “heartfelt gratitude” to those near and far.

“To everyone who supported us emotionally, financially, and medically, who fed us, checked in on us, soaked up our tears, witnessed our pain, and kept us in their thoughts and prayers, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” the statement read.

